Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 19,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 8,541 shares.The stock last traded at $21.80 and had previously closed at $23.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NYAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Nayax in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Nayax in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Nayax in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Nayax Stock Down 8.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $697.41 million, a PE ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $63.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.93 million. Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Nayax by 152.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nayax during the first quarter worth about $9,170,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Nayax in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nayax in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Nayax in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

