NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.76 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $5.76 billion and approximately $348.98 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $5.28 or 0.00008124 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00041732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00012940 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,196,530,310 coins and its circulating supply is 1,090,200,784 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,196,440,588 with 1,090,033,918 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.13782043 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 422 active market(s) with $267,026,298.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.