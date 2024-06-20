Needham & Company LLC Boosts TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Price Target to $21.00

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.83.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $18.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -947.53 and a beta of 1.29. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $19.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $570.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $415,162.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,727.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $415,162.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,712 shares of company stock worth $992,919. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,845,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after acquiring an additional 84,664 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,043,000 after acquiring an additional 39,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

