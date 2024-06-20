Nervos Network (CKB) Market Cap Achieves $505.82 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $505.82 million and $24.25 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,807.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $391.83 or 0.00604609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00115276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00037187 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.00260163 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00041494 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00068702 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,078,026,365 coins and its circulating supply is 44,390,587,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

