Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Hits New 52-Week High at $689.88

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $689.88 and last traded at $684.11, with a volume of 306061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $685.67.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 target price (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.53.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $619.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $573.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,598,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after buying an additional 96,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

