Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 9,381 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,381 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $155.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

