New Hampshire Trust Has $10.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

New Hampshire Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.4% of New Hampshire Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,515 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.83. 474,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,438,579. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.42. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

