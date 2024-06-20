New Hampshire Trust Has $3.06 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

New Hampshire Trust trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3 %

Mastercard stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $448.78. The stock had a trading volume of 679,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,188. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total value of $50,443,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,996,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,887,951,416.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total transaction of $50,443,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,996,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,887,951,416.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,774,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,670,450. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

