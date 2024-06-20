New Hampshire Trust Has $715,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

New Hampshire Trust decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 425.3% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,869 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $101.07. 1,125,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,415,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 101.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

