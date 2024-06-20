New Hampshire Trust Sells 42 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

New Hampshire Trust lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $782.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $116.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $775.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $791.05.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

