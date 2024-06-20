New Hampshire Trust Sells 456 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

New Hampshire Trust lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Eaton makes up about 1.0% of New Hampshire Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,109,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Eaton by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Eaton Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ETN stock traded down $2.54 on Thursday, hitting $325.05. The stock had a trading volume of 442,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,067. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.51 and a 200 day moving average of $288.40. The stock has a market cap of $129.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

