New Hampshire Trust Trims Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

New Hampshire Trust cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $1,409,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 21.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,473,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.1% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 53.4% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX stock traded down $7.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $496.02. The company had a trading volume of 82,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.38.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

