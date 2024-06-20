New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.44

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 3407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

New World Development Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products.

