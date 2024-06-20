NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Director Buys $12,920.00 in Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) Director Gregory L. Zink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $12,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,778.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NewtekOne Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NEWT opened at $12.59 on Thursday. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $311.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $58.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. Research analysts expect that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 47,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NewtekOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in NewtekOne by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 52,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NewtekOne by 10.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 82,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEWT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on NewtekOne from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NewtekOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

