NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 129.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 245,641 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $27,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded up $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $72.46. 14,783,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,859,673. The firm has a market cap of $148.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

