Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 161.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,669 shares during the period. Nextracker comprises about 2.4% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Nextracker worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXT. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker during the third quarter worth $42,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Nextracker by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Nextracker by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Nextracker Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NXT stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $57.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,357. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.67. Nextracker Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.66.

Insider Transactions at Nextracker

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 12.25%. Analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $763,463.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,460. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.52.

View Our Latest Report on NXT

About Nextracker

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.