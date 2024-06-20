NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 0.5%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.41. 9,794,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 55,815,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

NIO Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15.

NIO last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIO by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 23,421 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in NIO by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

