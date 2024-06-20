Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Trading 2% Higher

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $6.11. 68,011 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 36,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.33.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.
