Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 66,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 167,896 shares.The stock last traded at $10.55 and had previously closed at $10.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Noah Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $688.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.64 million for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Noah Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $2.1249 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Noah’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noah

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Noah by 19.1% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 234,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Noah in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Noah in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Noah by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the period. 42.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

