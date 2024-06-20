Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives $4.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.42.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NOK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.