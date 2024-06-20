Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.83. 5,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 10,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Northern Star Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03.

Northern Star Resources Company Profile

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits. It also sells refined gold. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

