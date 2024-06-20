Northwest Capital Management Inc Acquires Shares of 938 BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,928,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,485,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 60,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 25,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,281,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.29. The stock had a trading volume of 351,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,767. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.57. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $47.53.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

