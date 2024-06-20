Northwest Capital Management Inc Buys 501 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $234,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 51.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $1,965,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $52.53. 866,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,509,337. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average of $52.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

