Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $454,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 802.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,544,261. The company has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.19.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

