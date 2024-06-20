Northwest Capital Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.00. 261,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,445. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $154.29. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.57.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

