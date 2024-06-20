Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Novartis were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Novartis by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,431,000 after buying an additional 36,269 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 8.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 21.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

NVS traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $105.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,365. The company has a market capitalization of $216.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average of $100.76. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

