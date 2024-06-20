Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $140.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $144.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.31. The company has a market capitalization of $631.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

