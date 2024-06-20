Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd reduced its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,659,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467,118 shares during the period. NU accounts for about 1.2% of Perpetual Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of NU worth $127,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,888,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992,413 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 65,813,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,223,000 after acquiring an additional 40,584,189 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of NU by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,002,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,534,000. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,633,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NU stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,421,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,185,063. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

NU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.74.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

