Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) Insider Alexandra Gartmann Purchases 10,000 Shares

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF – Get Free Report) insider Alexandra Gartmann purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.77 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of A$47,700.00 ($31,589.40).

Nufarm Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.58.

Nufarm Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nufarm’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

About Nufarm

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Crop Protection and Seed Technologies segments. The Crop Protection segment solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.

