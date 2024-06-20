NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Sells $15,448,800.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,358,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,474,135,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $135.58 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $136.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.68 and a 200-day moving average of $79.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $118.00 to $127.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.84.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

