Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0946 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 25% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $635.03 million and $35.13 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0946 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,518.64 or 0.05413810 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00041732 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00015002 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00012940 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.09837033 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $22,033,731.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.