Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) Senior Officer Sells C$294,297.17 in Stock

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins sold 30,150 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.76, for a total value of C$294,297.17.

Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

On Friday, April 5th, Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins sold 20,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.56, for a total transaction of C$231,112.00.

Obsidian Energy Price Performance

Shares of Obsidian Energy stock traded up C$0.23 on Thursday, hitting C$10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,163. The company has a market capitalization of C$768.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$7.05 and a 1 year high of C$12.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.12). Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of C$177.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.3406593 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Obsidian Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OBE

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.