Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) Senior Officer Sells C$294,297.17 in Stock

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins sold 30,150 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.76, for a total value of C$294,297.17.
Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 5th, Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins sold 20,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.56, for a total transaction of C$231,112.00.
Obsidian Energy Price Performance
Shares of Obsidian Energy stock traded up C$0.23 on Thursday, hitting C$10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,163. The company has a market capitalization of C$768.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$7.05 and a 1 year high of C$12.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Obsidian Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on OBE
Obsidian Energy Company Profile
Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Obsidian Energy
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Tech Stocks Insiders, Major Shareholders, and Institutions Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.