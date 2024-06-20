Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $105.00 price target on the stock.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.09.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI stock opened at $98.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $99.67.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,604. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,158 shares in the company, valued at $374,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,045. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $48,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

