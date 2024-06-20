Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 12,190 shares.The stock last traded at $55.01 and had previously closed at $53.97.

Omega Flex Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $548.69 million, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average is $69.75.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 18.03%.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Flex

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at $124,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Omega Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 577.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

