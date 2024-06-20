Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Down to $56.67

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.67, but opened at $55.00. Omega Flex shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 2,376 shares trading hands.

Omega Flex Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $543.85 million, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.75.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is 69.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Omega Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Omega Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Flex during the first quarter worth $3,513,000. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

