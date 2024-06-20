ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) is Stolper Co’s 4th Largest Position

Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for about 3.7% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in ONEOK by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OKE stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,759. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average is $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

