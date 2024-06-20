Oppenheimer Downgrades Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) to Market Perform

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OVID. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 10,691.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ovid Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 35,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.