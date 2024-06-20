Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) Shares Down 6.4%

Orbital Tracking Corp (OTCMKTS:TRKK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 20,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,003% from the average daily volume of 1,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Orbital Tracking Trading Down 6.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.27.

About Orbital Tracking

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period.

