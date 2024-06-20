Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Stock Price Up 0%

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $29.70. Approximately 52,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 107,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.69.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBNK. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $2,104,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $731,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,589,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,900,000 after buying an additional 13,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

