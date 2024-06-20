Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Orion Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,530,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,778 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 125.7% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 364,680 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 645,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 297,525 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 630,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 154,476 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 422,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Orion Group

In other Orion Group news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $360,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 437,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,983.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $360,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 437,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,983.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 167,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,814.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,560 shares of company stock valued at $60,995 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Orion Group from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orion Group

Orion Group Stock Performance

NYSE ORN traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.56. 510,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $314.10 million, a P/E ratio of -27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $160.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.75 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.