Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,031 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 3.4% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after buying an additional 1,956,153 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,561,055,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,316,653,000 after purchasing an additional 455,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,940,000 after purchasing an additional 429,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,774,000 after acquiring an additional 629,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $71.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,167,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,778,186. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $147.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.85.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

