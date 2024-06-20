Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Oxford BioDynamics Stock Down 4.1 %

OBD stock opened at GBX 6.06 ($0.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.55. The company has a market cap of £18.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.34. Oxford BioDynamics has a 12 month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 52 ($0.66).

About Oxford BioDynamics

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

