Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Oxford BioDynamics Stock Down 4.1 %
OBD stock opened at GBX 6.06 ($0.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.55. The company has a market cap of £18.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.34. Oxford BioDynamics has a 12 month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 52 ($0.66).
About Oxford BioDynamics
