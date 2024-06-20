PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,079,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,104,000 after acquiring an additional 89,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,288,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,645,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,921,000 after purchasing an additional 328,347 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $107.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $76.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

