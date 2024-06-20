PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.97. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $869.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.16 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $54,522,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 27,911 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1,238.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 999,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,110,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after buying an additional 87,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,759,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after buying an additional 2,677,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

