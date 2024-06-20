Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.44 and last traded at $43.45. Approximately 131,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 279,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.59.

PAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC upgraded Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $3.52. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.61 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 25.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 622,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,829,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 219.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 56,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 38,934 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 143,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 55,187 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

