Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.20

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 27.20 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27.02 ($0.34), with a volume of 4773809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.90 ($0.33).
Pan African Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £521.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 881.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41.
About Pan African Resources
Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.
