Pancontinental Energy NL (ASX:PCL) Insider Purchases A$306,086.95 in Stock

Pancontinental Energy NL (ASX:PCLGet Free Report) insider Vesna Petrovic acquired 13,913,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$306,086.95 ($202,706.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 21.56 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Pancontinental Energy NL engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Australia, Namibia, and Kenya. It holds 75% interests in the PEL 87 project consists of 10,970 square kilometers area located in offshore Namibia; and two exploration permits, ATP 920 and ATP 924 in the Cooper Basin, Queensland.

