PARSIQ Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.35 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 20th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $20.77 million and $1.35 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for $0.0798 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,256,872 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

