Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.01

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 77477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

The stock has a market cap of $714.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.02 million. Patria Investments had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 35.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Patria Investments by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 146,331 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Patria Investments by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 51,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Patria Investments by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,484,000 after purchasing an additional 264,238 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

