PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Increased by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $749,561,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,767,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $687,902,000 after purchasing an additional 78,105 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after purchasing an additional 265,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $58.97. 3,864,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,952,238. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

